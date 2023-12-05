Uzbekistan Airways offers discounts for students before holidays

5 Dec. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Students of universities and colleges will be able to buy cheap tickets for flights of Uzbekistan Airways, the company’s press service announced discounts.

"On the eve of the winter holidays, we are pleased to announce a 50% discount on fares for all domestic flights for students of secondary specialized, vocational and higher educational institutions",

Uzbekistan Airways said.

The airline clarified that it is possible to fly at half price from December 23 to January 7.

Students can buy such tickets now. They are sold through agents and at the Uzbekistan Airways Sales branch on Rustaveli Street in Tashkent.