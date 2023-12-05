Navy Commanders of Azerbaijan and Iran meet in Baku

5 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

During his visit to Baku, Rear Admiral, Chief of the Navy of the Islamic Republic Shahram Irani met with Vice Admiral Subhan Bekirov, Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy.

During the solemn welcoming ceremony of Irani, he walked in front of a guard of honor. The anthems of Azerbaijan and Iran were performed.

The Iranian commander visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev, which is located at the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Navy, and laid flowers. The ceremony participants paid tribute to his memory.

In addition to this, Irani wrote a memorable entry in the Book of Honorable Guests.

Then, the meeting took place. Its participants talked about "prospects for the development of military cooperation between military sailors" of both countries.

"The importance of holding joint exercises in the Caspian Sea in order to improve the professionalism of military personnel and exchange experience was especially noted",

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

During the negotiations, issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

At the end, the parties presented each other with gifts and also took photographs.

Earlier today, an Iranian delegation led by Shahram Irani visited the Alley of Martyrs.