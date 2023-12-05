Iran and EAEU to become comprehensive partners

5 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant to the Russian leader Yuri Ushakov announced the imminent signing of a comprehensive partnership agreement between Iran and the EAEU.

According to him, the document is currently at the creation stage, signing is scheduled for December 25 at the EAEU summit in St. Petersburg.

"It is very important in the context of the development of further economic, and not only economic ties between Iran and the EAEU countries",

Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov also emphasized that the document would deepen bilateral ties between Moscow and Tehran.