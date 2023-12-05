Israel has "most tense day of battles" in Gaza

5 Dec. 21:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces continues its military ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Now the most intense clashes are in the center of Jabaliya, Shejaiya and Khan Younis.

"This is the most tense day of battles since the beginning of the maneuvers in terms of terrorists killed, the number of engagements and the use of fire from the ground and the air",

Commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman said.

He further noted that the IDF troops would not stop and would continue deepening their achievements.