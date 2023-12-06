Lavrov: 3+3 platform looking ever more promising

6 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 3+3 regional platform has already been "fleshed out" and is showing ever more promise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

"The 3+3 initiative put forward by [Azerbaijani President] Ilham Aliyev, which is aimed at forming the so-called 3+3 regional platform to bring together the three South Caucasus nations and their three neighbors, is taking shape. It is a very promising mechanism. I would like to hear your assessment of further steps in this direction," Lavrov said.

The six-party "3+3" platform for regional cooperation in the South Caucasus was initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in late 2020. Russia and Iran welcomed the idea, with Armenia also joining the initiative. Georgia, however, said that it had no plans to participate.