Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urges to end Armenia's landmine threat

6 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan since the end of the second Karabakh war has reached 338, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Today, an Azerbaijani Landmine disposal specialist was injured in a landmine explosion in Aghdam region. Since the end of 2020-war the number of landmine victims reached 338. Armenia’s landmine threat against Azerbaijan must be ended," the ministry said.

According to the latest statistics, during demining operations in Terter, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli, and Zangilan on November 20- 26, 64 anti-personnel and 73 anti-tank mines, as well as 444 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and detonated. Mines and explosive munitions were cleared from an area of 683.5 hectares.