Russia and Iran plans to develop trade roadmap

Russia and Iran should develop a roadmap to reduce trade dependence on currencies that can be used as a sanction tool, the two countries said in the declaration on ways and means of countering, easing and compensating adverse consequences of unilateral enforcement measures.
The declaration's text posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"The states should develop a roadmap to lower dependence of international trade on national currencies that can be used as a tool of implementing unilateral enforcement measures or to preserve te monetary hegemony of a specific state in the global economy," the declaration reads.