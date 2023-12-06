Azerbaijan demands guarantees of peace from Armenia

6 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan needs firm, verified guarantees that there'll be no attempt of revanchism in Armenia, because Baku knows what is happening in Yerevan which has very bad advisors in some European capitals, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

“We must have a guarantee that there'll be no more war between the two countries,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader said that Baku had no plans to hold any anti-terror operation. He noted that international experts should analyze the peace agreement to be signed between the parties.