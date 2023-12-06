Putin makes historic visit to Arabian Peninsula

6 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Abu Dhabi on a working visit today, where he will hold talks with his Emirati counterpart, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Russian leader stressed that relations between Russia and the UAE have reached an unprecedented high level.

"Today, thanks to your position, our relations have reached an unprecedented high level. You and I are in constant contact, and our colleagues constantly work with each other. And indeed the United Arab Emirates is Russia’s main trading partner in the Arab world," Putin said.

The Russian president added that during the meeting, they will discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as he will inform about the Ukrainian crisis.

The initial meeting included the presidents’ respective delegations, and was followed by talks between the two leaders in a one-on-one format.

Upon completing his working agenda in Abu Dhabi, the Russian president will continue on to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the same day. There, Putin has talks scheduled with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.