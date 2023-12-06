Russia presidential elections 2024: Federation Council to set date tomorrow

6 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Federation Council will discuss officially designating March 17, 2024 as the date for next year’s presidential election at a plenary meeting on December 7, chair of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and Statehood Andrey Klishas said.

"We have decided to consider the issue at a plenary meeting tomorrow, without delaying it. The proposal is to designate March 17 as the date of the election," Andrey Klishas said.

According to the senior senator, the two available dates for an upper house discussion on when to hold Russia’s presidential vote next year are December 7 and 13, which are when the body plans to hold plenary sessions.

Under Russian election law, officially designating the dates of elections in Russia is the prerogative of the Federation Council. The senators must set the election date no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days prior to the vote.