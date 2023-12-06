UK plans to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan

6 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and the UK discussed issues of economic cooperation at a high level. The countries agreed to develop ties in promising areas.

Azerbaijan and the UK agreed to expand the areas in which the countries will cooperate. The relevant information was published on the website of the Ministry of Economy of the Azerbaijan Republic.

The head of the ministry, Mikail Jabbarov, held talks with the head of the Ministry of Export of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Malcolm Offord.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the development of relations between the countries.

Mikail Jabbarov said that mutually beneficial ties will expand in all economic directions, and that the UK is one of the largest investment partners of Azerbaijan.