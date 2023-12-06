No mass celebrations planned in Kuban squares

6 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Kuban's authorities will not organize mass events in squares for the 2024 New Year, the head of the region warned.

“Like last year, we refuse the large-scale events,”

– Veniamin Kondratyev said.

At the same time, residents and guests of the region will have an opportunity to visit shopping centers theaters and concert halls during the holidays. Therefore, the governor noted, security measures at facilities where people will come en masse must be strengthened. This also applies to bus and railway stations, as well as Sochi airport.