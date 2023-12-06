Gas to be provided for liberated villages in Fuzuli

6 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Works have been begun in Azerbaijan to restore the gas infrastructure in the liberated territories. Construction of gas pipelines is underway to provide gas to the villages of the Fizuli region.

The Azerigas production association has begun work on the restoration and reconstruction of gas infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the company's press service reports.

The company has begun laying underground gas pipelines that will supply gas to settlements in the Fizuli region - Dovletyarli and Dedeli.