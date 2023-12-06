Georgia, Oman to be connected by air traffic

6 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Georgia and Oman concluded an agreement on air communication. The agreement was signed in Riyadh. The goal is to deepen relations between countries in tourism and economics.

The governments of Georgia and Oman signed a document on air communication between the countries; it will come into force after the completion of internal state procedures, the press service of the Civil Aviation Agency reports.

The agreement was concluded in Saudi Arabia as part of the ongoing negotiations in the field of civil aviation ICAN 2023. From the Georgian side, the agreement was signed by the head of the agency, Givi Davitashvili.

The purpose of this document is to expand the flight area and deepen relations between Georgia and Oman in the tourism, trade and economic spheres.