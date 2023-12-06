Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia

6 Dec. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia. In Riyadh, he will hold talks with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom. Earlier, the President visited the United Arab Emirates.

A plane with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on board landed in the capital of Saudi Arabia.

In Riyadh, the Russian President will hold talks with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom, Mohammed bin Salman al Saud.

Earlier, the head of state visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with the leader of the country, Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.