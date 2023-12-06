US may help to establish peace in South Caucasus, Ilham Aliyev says

6 Dec. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Azerbaijan

The President of Azerbaijan met with the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Asian Affairs. The parties discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the region.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met for the first time with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien.

On social network X, the assistant noted that the meeting with the head of state was held in a constructive manner. The parties discussed the future of bilateral relations and the situation in the region.

Following the negotiations, O'Brien said that establishing a lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus would open up historic opportunities.

In turn, Ilham Aliyev said that after the Karabakh war, Armenia refused to fulfill its obligations and was engaged in transferring weapons and ammunition to the territory of Azerbaijan, thus supporting the separatist regime in the Karabakh economic region.

The head of state further said that Baku supports the regional peace agenda, concluding that the United States, taking into account new realities and the emergence of historical opportunities, can contribute to the process of establishing peace in the South Caucasus.