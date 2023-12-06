Putin: Moscow, Riyadh have good relations in all spheres

6 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

At a meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Vladimir Putin spoke about the good relations between Moscow and Riyadh. The President of Russia is in the Kingdom on a working visit.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman al Saud in Riyadh.

The head of state arrived at the Al-Yamamah Royal Palace in Riyadh. The meeting will be held first in an expanded and then in a narrow format.

During the negotiations, the President noted that Russia and Saudi Arabia have good relations in all sectors, including politics, economics and humanitarian areas.

“It is very important for all of us now to exchange information and assessments with you about what is happening in the region,”

- Vladimir Putin said.