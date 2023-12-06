Bayramov met with US Assistant Secretary of State

6 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Jeyhun Bayramov met with the US Assistant Secretary of State. During the negotiations, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation in the region.

The head of Azerbaijani diplomacy, Jeyhun Bayramov, held talks with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in the region and prospects for normalizing ties between Baku and Yerevan.

During the negotiations, the importance of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States in a number of areas and the importance of developing ties within the framework of mutual interests were underscored.