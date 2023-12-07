Putin and Saudi crown prince conclude talks in Riyadh

7 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Saudi prime minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, have concluded tasks in Riyadh.

The meeting, which took place at the Al Yamamah Palace, addressed the development of bilateral rations. Putin also suggested discussing the situation in the region. Besides, he invited Mohammed bin Salman to visit Russia, and the invitation was accepted.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that during the talks, the Russian President and the Saudi Crown Prince touched upon the cooperation within OPEC+, which will continue.