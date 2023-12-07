Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss military cooperation prospects

7 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Deputy of the Minister of Defense, Director General Agil Gurbanov held a meeting with the delegation led by the 2nd Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Irfan Ozsert, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The 15th Meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue emphasized that the existing friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries have a positive influence on military cooperation and that these relations are being successfully continued.

Confidence was expressed that the joint exercises and mutually implemented activities would be intensified in the future. Also, extensive discussions were held on the current state of cooperation and development prospects, including military, military-technical issues.

The medal "For services in the field of military cooperation" was presented to Army General Ozsert on behalf of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.