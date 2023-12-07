Baku hit by major earthquake

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred in the Caspian Sea, it was felt in Baku and its vicinity, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan said.
The epicenter of a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Azerbaijan was in the Caspian Sea, with tremors being felt in Baku and other Azerbaijani cities.
At 08:16 local time (GMT+4) on December 7, the earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea at the depth of 68 km, 60 km east of the Siyazan station, Trend reported.
"The earthquake was felt in the city of Baku and its surroundings. The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not receive information about any destruction or victims as a result of the earthquake," the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan said.