Baku hit by major earthquake

7 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred in the Caspian Sea, it was felt in Baku and its vicinity, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan said.

At 08:16 local time (GMT+4) on December 7, the earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea at the depth of 68 km, 60 km east of the Siyazan station, Trend reported.