Erdogan arrives in Greece

7 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Greece to open a new chapter and pursue the positive momentum between the two neighbors after years of tension.

Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will co-chair the 5th meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High Level Cooperation Council to review all aspects of bilateral relations, and to address steps to improve cooperation, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The president will also meet with his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Regional and international developments will be on the agenda of discussions.

This is the second visit of the Turkish leader to Athens in 69 years, as Erdogan was last in Athens in 2017.