7 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The volume of trade between Russia and China has increased by 26.7% year-on-year and has reached a historic record of $218.17 billion, exceeding the officially planned indicator for 2023 ahead of time, according to General Administration of China Customs data.

According to the published statistics, the export from China to Russia has increased by 50.2% in 11 months, reaching approximately $100.33 billion.

The import of goods and services from Russia has increased by 11.8%, up to $117.84 billion.