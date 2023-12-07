Georgian airlines allowed flights to all Turkish cities

7 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian and Turkish civil aviation authorities agreed on updated regulations that allow Georgian airlines to conduct unlimited regular flights to any city of Turkey.

Givi Davitashvili, the head of the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia, signed the memorandum during the ongoing International Civil Aviation Negotiations, conducted under the auspices of the International Civil Aviation Organisation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Georgian agency said.

Before the agreement Georgian airlines were limited to regular flights to Istanbul, Antalya, Ankara and Trabzon, while Turkish companies retained the opportunity to operate regular air traffic to all three international airports in Georgia in both the previous and updated deals.