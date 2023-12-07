Azerbaijani civilian injured following mine blast in Horadiz

7 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The police has received information about a tractor blowing up on a mine in Horadiz village of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district at about 10:00 (GMT +4), during agricultural work, regional press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

The press service said that the mine explosion resulted in the injury of the tractor driver Zamin Hasanli (1994).

With the help of police officers, he was removed from the accident scene and evacuated to the hospital.

The investigation is underway.