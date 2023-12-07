Iranian leader arrives in Moscow

7 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Moscow on an official visit, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the envoy said.

Against the backdrop of the rapidly changing events, the Iranian leader’s visit and cooperation between Tehran and Moscow "make a major contribution to building a new world order," Jalali maintained.

Yesterday, the Kremlin announced that, during talks in Moscow, Putin and Raisi would discuss trade and economic cooperation, including in the transport and energy sectors. The two leaders will also exchange opinions on key international and regional issues, the Kremlin added.