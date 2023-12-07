Ilham Aliyev notes full protection of Georgia's energy security

7 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Georgia's energy security was “fully protected” regardless of what happened between the “big players”.

The head of state reffered to Tbilisi as a “reliable source of supply”, noting “interconnection and interdependence” between the two states, which he said had been upgraded to the level of “friendship”.

"If we look at the cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, we will see how the two countries are integrated, implementing common projects for mutual benefit, and how these two countries together have become more important for Europe than they would be separately”, Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed the two states had already made a “big contribution” for their own and Europe’s energy security, pointing to projects of oil pipelines, natural gas pipelines, transportation, railways, power cables and security formats - with the initiatives also involving Turkey.