New group of refugees from Palestine arrives in Chechnya

7 Dec. 16:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of Palestinian refugees arrived in Chechnya, the press service of the Republic's Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

A group of 10 people was met at the Grozny train station. Three people were placed in the Gorny Klyuch children's camp. 167 refugees are already staying there. The rest were sheltered by Argun resident Akhmed Shahidov.

The city resident said that he was a friend of this family, so he wanted to help his friends.

It should be added that the authorities have created all the conditions necessary for refugees' comfortable living. Those who arrived in the republic were provided with medical and other assistance.