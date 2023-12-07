Kobakhidze: Friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia is of strategic importance

7 Dec. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the ruling party Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, said that Georgia’s progress on the path to EU integration is important for Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wished Georgia success on its path to membership in the European Union, noting that nothing would change in Azerbaijani-Georgian relations.

Kobakhidze called Aliyev's statement interesting and important.

"It’s very good when the President of our friendly state, Aliyev, looks at our European integration from such an angle. Our progress towards European integration is important for Azerbaijan, which is our friend and neighbouring country",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He concluded that the friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia was of strategic importance.