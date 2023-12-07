Number of tourists in Azerbaijan increased by 30%

7 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The flow of tourists to the Republic of Azerbaijan increased by 30% and amounted to almost 2 million people. This information was announced by the representative of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Nijat Abbasli.

"In November 2023, the number of foreign citizens who visited Azerbaijan amounted to 169.461 thousand people. This 25% more than last November. In general, over 11 months, the tourist flow to Azerbaijan amounted to 1.893.679 people, which is 30% more than during the same period last year",

Nijat Abbasli said.

He emphasized that the republic's tourism industry had not recovered from the pandemic, and its indicators were significantly lower than the pre-pandemic figures. In particular, Abbasly said that the current tourist flow is 35% lower than it was in January-November 2019.

In addition to this, a representative of the Azerbaijani Tourism Bureau noted the impact of closed land borders, which is why the tourist flow from Russia and Georgia had decreased significantly.