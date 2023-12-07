Foreign Ministry: Armenian mines continue to threaten lives of people in Azerbaijan

7 Dec. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The mines installed by Armenia still threaten the lives of people in Azerbaijan, the press service of the Republic's Foreign Ministry reports.

The Ministry emphasized that since the end of the Karabakh war, the number of mine terror victims has reached 340 people.

The Ministry also recalled that today two more residents of Azerbaijan had been seriously injured in the Shusha and Fuzuli districts.

It should be added that on December 7, in the village of Horadiz, Fuzuli region, local resident Zamin Hasanli was injured. This happened as a result of a tractor hitting a mine during cultivation works.

On the same day, in the Shusha district, Rakhim Gabibov was injured and his right leg was amputated.