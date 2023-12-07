Türkiye and Greece sign declaration of friendship

7 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Declaration of Friendship and Good Neighborhood Relations was concluded between Türkiye and Greece. The historical document was signed by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"The declaration that we have just signed, fully respecting the rights derived from the sovereignty of both countries, confirms the friendship between us, establishes the principles and guidelines for our dialogue and defines the possibilities for our cooperation both regionally and internationally",

Prime Minister of Greece said.

He added that the signing of the document was a step towards strengthening trust between the countries. Türkiye and Greece will be able to increase cooperation and economic interaction. Mitsotakis also expressed hope that the parties will be able to decide on maritime boundaries: to delimit the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

"We strive to transform the Aegean Sea into a sea of peace and cooperation",

President of Türkiye said.

Erdoğan also noted that between the countries "there are no problems that cannot be solved".

In the spring of 2024, Mitsotakis plans to visit the Turkish capital. Next year, the second meeting of the leaders of Türkiye and Greece will take place in the USA at the North Atlantic Alliance summit.