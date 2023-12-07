Quran burning to become illegal in Denmark

7 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Burning the Quran is now illegal in Denmark. The Parliament has banned any inappropriate treatment of religious texts.

According to France Press, 94 deputies voted for the relevant law. 77 people were against it.

Let us remind you that the bill was introduced by the Danish government a month and a half ago. According to it, in Denmark it is prohibited to commit offensive acts with texts that are important to all faiths. The initiative is due to the fact that numerous actions during which the Quran was desecrated became a source of terrorist threat to the country.

Let us remind you that the Quran was also desecrated several times in Sweden. The actions were carried out by Iraqi migrant Salwan Momika. He timed one of them to coincide with the holy holiday for the Muslims, Eid al-Adha. At the end of October it became known that the authorities had decided to deport him. Momika will not be able to enter the country again for 5 years.