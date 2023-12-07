Armenian Parliament approves budget for 2024

7 Dec. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Parliament adopted the country's budget for 2024. 71 deputies voted for its adoption, and 25 voted against it.

Tax revenues will reach 2.613 billion drams and amount to 24.9% of GDP, and the deficit will be approximately 483 billion drams (4.6% of GDP).

Budget revenues are expected to reach 2.7 trillion drams, while expenses are expected to reach 3.2 trillion drams.

Most of the funds in the new budget (795 billion drams) are allocated for social security. It is planned to allocate 170 billion drams to healthcare. Education will receive 287 billion drams, and the defense sector will have 554 billion drams.