Turkish specialist may become Azerbaijani national football team's coach

7 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan intends to invite a specialist from Türkiye to the post of head coach of the national team. Turkish media write about this.

According to them, the candidates for this position are Şenol Güneş and Fatih Terim.

At the same time, Azerbaijani media write that there are no negotiations with both coaches at the moment.

Let us remind you that until October 2023 Güneş headed the Turkish club Beşiktaş, since then he has been unemployed. Terim's previous place of work was Galatasaray. He left the club early last year.