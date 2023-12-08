EAEU and Iran to sign free trade agreement at end of month

8 Dec. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

A free trade agreement will be signed by representatives of the EAEU and Iran at the very end of December, this time period was determined by the Russian President at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

"We do not stop working almost until the New Year. We have scheduled the signing of an agreement on the establishment of a free trade zone between Iran and the EAEU for the very last days of December",

Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader emphasized that the final resolution of this issue would create new opportunities for the development of cooperation.

The Kremlin's statement also indicated that negotiations on the agreement had been successfully completed.

Earlier at the negotiations, the Russian President announced an increase in bilateral trade turnover and the dynamic development of relations between Moscow and Tehran.