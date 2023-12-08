Borrell welcomes agreements reached by Baku and Yerevan

8 Dec. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs commented on the agreements reached by the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, including those involving the exchange of detainees.

"The EU welcomes the joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia announcing the mutual release of prisoners and other confidence-building measures. It is an important political step",

Josep Borrell said.

The diplomat emphasized that Brussels also believed that there was a historic chance to achieve regional peace. He assured that the EU was ready to provide support to the parties.