Michel welcomes breakthrough achieved by Baku and Yerevan

8 Dec. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia have made a real breakthrough, the President of the European Council said. He published a corresponding message on his social networks.

"I welcome the great breakthrough achieved by Azerbaijan and Armenia",

Charles Michel said.

The European politician emphasized that he welcomed the agreement on the release of detainees by both sides.

Michel recalled that the main goal of the Brussels process under the auspices of the EU had been the establishment and development of the Azerbaijani-Armenian dialogue.

"Today's progress is a key step. Now I call on leaders to reach a peace agreement as soon as possible",

the President of the European Council said.