Pashinyan and Tokayev discuss development and strengthening of relations

8 Dec. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Heads of Armenia and Kazakhstan had a telephone conversation, Akorda reported.

"During the conversation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the progressive development of bilateral relations, the strengthening of which is facilitated by active political dialogue and interaction at the level of governments and parliaments of the two states. Cultural and humanitarian cooperation is developing dynamically",

the press service said.

In addition to this, the Kazakh leader gave a positive assessment to the start of air service from Aktau to Yerevan. According to him, thanks to the launch of these flights, the countries have significantly intensified contacts in the business sphere. The tourist flow has also increased.

Pashinyan and Tokayev also considered further directions for the development of bilateral contacts. They will be established in the field of transport and logistics, as well as in trade.