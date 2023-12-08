Kabardino-Balkaria sends over 20 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestine

8 Dec. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Il-76 plane with more than 20 tons of humanitarian aid from Kabardino-Balkaria set off towards Palestine, the Head of the region, Kazbek Kokov said.

He noted that the plane took off from Zhukovsky to El-Arish, Egypt. The plane will bring food and essential items.

It is noted that the assistance will be given to members of the Red Crescent Movement, and then to residents of the Gaza Strip.

In conclusion, Kokov expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the preparation and the delivery of the cargo.