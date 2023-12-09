Azerbaijani FM discuss Armenia settlement with Secretary General of Council of Europe

9 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Marija Pejčinović Burić on December 8, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said.

The delegation led by the CoE Secretary General was briefed in detail on the region's post-conflict situation, including the large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, the mine threat impeding this activity and citizens' security, the reintegration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region's Armenian population, and the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.