Georgia builds new road to border with Azerbaijan

9 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze said the first 4-km section of the 35-km Kakheti Highway, a project stretching from Tbilisi to the central part of the Kakheti region, had become operational.

The highway is divided into two sections - a 35-km Tbilisi-Sagarejo and 16.6-km Bakurtsikhe-Tsnori roads. The former is itself composed of three sections - the Vaziani bypass road, Vaziani-Sagarejo section and Sagarejo bypass road - with construction underway on all three.

According to Karseladze, construction of the remaining two sections was proceeding “according to plan”.

"We have every reason to say the construction of the 35 km Highway will be completed next year. Major progress is also being made on the Sagarejo bypass section, where a part of the road has had its lower layer completed; the works are ongoing and will also be completed next year," he said.

The minister noted the construction of the Sagarejo-Badiauri road had started this year , the road will be opened in 2025.

While being a part of a main highway connecting Tbilisi with Kakheti, the Tbilisi-Sagarejo road also functions as a transit corridor providing connection to the northwestern part of Azerbaijan. The existing road passes through densely populated villages and cities of Vaziani, Sartichala, Ninotsminda and Sagarejo.

After its completion, the Bakurtsikhe-Tsnori road will pass six villages in Alazani lowlands. It will connect the international road spanning between Tbilisi, Bakurtsikhe, Lagodekhi and the Azerbaijani border with the existing local network.

Karseladze also said he expected improved traffic safety and reduced travel times following the completion of the project, with potential reduction of travel time from Tbilisi to Sagarejo municipality to one hour and 20 minutes.