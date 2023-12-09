OSCE PA welcomes achievement of Baku-Yerevan agreements

9 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma and OSCE PA Special Representative for the South Caucasus Kari Henriksen welcomed the achievement of agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the press service of the OSCE PA reported.

"Highly appreciate these decisive steps taken by the leaders towards strengthening trust between the two countries. This creates a positive precedent for further cooperation. I hope this becomes the basis for future initiatives," Pia Kauma said.

It was reported that the results of negotiations between the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Armenian Prime Minister are regarded as a historic step towards lasting peace in the region, a demonstration of the countries’ commitment to normalize relations and achieve a peace treaty based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.