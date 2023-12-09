Azerbaijan’s path to global climate summit clear after Bulgaria drops bid

9 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bulgaria has withdrawn its bid to host next year’s global climate summit, clearing the way for the conference to take place in Azerbaijan.

Bulgarian Environment Minister Julian Popov said the country was sending its letter of withdrawal on Friday evening, Politico reported.

"In the spirit of goodwill and for the sake of a successful climate conference hosted by the Eastern European Group, the Republic of Bulgaria is hereby withdrawing its candidature for hosting COP29. We therefore lend our support for the Republic of Azerbaijan’s candidature," the Bulgarian environment ministry said.

Azerbaijan is now the only remaining candidate to host COP29.