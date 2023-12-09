Russia and Iran to agree on free trade zone

9 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An interstate agreement between Russia and Iran will be signed soon, an agreement on a free trade zone with the EAEU will be signed in December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Several important documents will be signed in the near future. In December [it is] an agreement on a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, and we will also soon embark on the key document, which is an interstate agreement," Alexander Novak said.

He noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reviewed in detail the entire list of trade and economic relations, and discussed financial and banking relationships and settlements.

The negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Iran on December 7 lasted more than five hours.