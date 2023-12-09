Baku to host SOP-29 as a result of agreement with Yerevan

9 Dec. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan will host next year's COP29 climate change summit, after winning backing from other Eastern European nations on Saturday, Climatechangenews reported citing two sources.

Nations from the Eastern European region backed Baku's bid during the COP28 summit in Dubai.

Two sources familiar with the discussions said countries in the regional group formally backed Azerbaijan's bid in a meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, Bulgaria and Armenia withdrew their bids to let Azerbaijan host the summit,