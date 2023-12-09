IOC greenlights participation for Russia at Paris Olympics

9 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has cleared athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral status, the IOC’s press office said.

Qualified athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport will compete as Individual Neutral Athletes.

The IOC ruled against any demonstration of Russian and Belarusian state symbols at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and also reiterated its previous decision to bar athletes of these countries from all team competitions.