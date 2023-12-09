West cuts Georgian investment

9 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Since the beginning of the year, foreign investment in Georgia has decreased by 34%, and in Q3, it fell by over 61%. Georgia’s three main investors are the US, the UK, and the Netherlands.

According to Sakstat data, in July-September this year, the volume of foreign direct investment in the country fell by 61.5% compared to the same period last year.

In total, $316 mn of investments were received by Georgia in 2023 Q3. The main investors are the US, the UK, and the Netherlands.

The foreign investment has been declining since the beginning of the year - in January-September, it decreased by almost 34%.

Investments in Georgia are declining due to a decrease in reinvestment and debt obligations.

Most often, investors invest money in financial and insurance activities in Georgia, as well as in the transport sector.