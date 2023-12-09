US behavior requires UN reform, Erdogan says

9 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Turkish President Erdoğan once again called to the UN modernization. This time, the reason was the American veto on the Gaza resolution. The head of the Turkish Republic emphasized that the US veto power does not allow solving the most pressing humanitarian problem.

On the eve of Human Rights Day, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on the international community to transform the largest supranational structure of humanity - the UN. He explained that some permanent members of the Organization's Security Council abuse the right of veto, preventing them from solving the most pressing modern issues.

Erdoğan directed the sharpest of his criticism at the United States, which, thanks to its veto power, did not allow the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution of the United Arab Emirates on the situation in the Gaza Strip. According to the draft resolution developed in Abu Dhabi, Hamas and the Israeli army are obliged to urgently stop hostilities against each other, but Washington forbade discussing the document under such wording.

“Unfortunately, the UN Security Council rejected the ceasefire resolution because of one permanent member – the United States. We are sure that a just peace is possible, but it is impossible with the United States,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.