9 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Kabardino-Balkaria has reached record levels of garden harvests - every 6th berry or fruit harvested in Russia grew in the republic.

At the All-Russian ”Russia” forum and exhibition, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kabardino-Balkaria, Hasan Sizhazhev, spoke about the agricultural record set this year by Kabardino-Balkarian farmers.

In 2023, according to preliminary calculations, republican farmers managed to grow and harvest berries and fruits with a total weight of more than 700,000 tons.

Sizhazhev emphasized that never before had Kabardino-Balkaria seen such a large-scale berry harvest. As a result, the republic accounts for approximately every 6th berry or fruit harvested in Russia.

The minister emphasized that Kabardino-Balkarian farmers do not intend to stop: they are expanding the area of their gardens. In 2023, it was increased by 1,000 hectares. Kabardino-Balkaria fully provides itself with seedlings and sells about 1 mln seedlings to other regions annually.